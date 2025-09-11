Charlie Kirk shooting latest; minimum wage to go up in Flagstaff | Nightly Roundup

article

The latest on the Charlie Kirk shooting investigation; man accused of jumping off cruise ship to avoid paying gambling debt; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 11, 2025.

1. Latest in the Charlie Kirk shooting case

What we know:

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk in Utah on Sept. 10.

Dig deeper:

During a news conference on Sept. 11, the FBI released a photo of a person of interest. A new video that shows a person wearing dark clothing running across a rooftop and then climbing down the side was also shown to the public.

2. Some Phoenix area residents gather to remember Kirk

What we know:

A number of mourners can be seen paying respects to Kirk at the Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"Whether you like him or not, is much more than a loss of someone. It's the fact that now my generation is being taught that we shouldn't speak out or things like this can happen," Keegan Hibbs, a Grand Canyon University student and supporter of Charlie Kirk said.

3. Minimum wage to increase in one Arizona city

What we know:

Officials with the City of Flagstaff have revealed the new minimum wage level for the city, come next year.

Local perspective:

Besides an increase in minimum wage to address the cost-of-living increase, the city will also do away with a lower minimum wage for tipped workers.

4. Incident prompts lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

What we know:

The Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. went on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired on the campus Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

"The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available," read a portion of a statement released by officials with the U.S. Academy Public Affairs Office.

5. Man arrested after allegedly jumping off cruise ship

(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

A man is accused of jumping off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to avoid paying gambling debt.

Big picture view:

Jey Gonzalez-Diaz was detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers as the cruise ship he was on was disembarking passengers at the Port of San Juan, which is located in Puerto Rico.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

