Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

The Brief A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on April 25 at 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. Three adults were also hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.



A fiery crash on Friday at a north Phoenix intersection left several people hurt, including a child.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on April 25 at 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found a car on fire with a man inside. The man was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults involved in the crash were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A young child involved was provided lifesaving care by responding officers and was quickly taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries," police said.

The intersection is shut down due to the crash.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened