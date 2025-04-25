Expand / Collapse search
Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

Updated  April 25, 2025 9:31am MST
North Phoenix
Bad Phoenix crash leaves child with critical injuries

A child is among three people who were seriously hurt in a crash on Friday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, police said.

The Brief

    • A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on April 25 at 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
    • Three adults were also hurt in the crash.
    • The cause of the crash is unknown.

PHOENIX - A fiery crash on Friday at a north Phoenix intersection left several people hurt, including a child.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on April 25 at 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found a car on fire with a man inside. The man was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults involved in the crash were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A young child involved was provided lifesaving care by responding officers and was quickly taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries," police said.

The intersection is shut down due to the crash.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

