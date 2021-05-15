Child dies after being pulled from water in Tempe, fire officials say

article

Tempe Fire officials say a child has died following an incident on the afternoon of May 15.

According to a statement from the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, crews were called out to the area of Rural and Baseline for reports of a drowning, and when crews arrived, they found a bystander and Tempe Police officers performing compressions on the child, who is approximately one year of age.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Unfortunately, we have received word that she did not survive," the department said on Monday.

They did not release any information on what led up to the incident.

The incident took place just hours after Tempe Police found two children dead in an apartment complex.

