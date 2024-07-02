Child in extremely critical condition following hiking rescue on South Mountain

article

A child is in extremely critical condition after he collapsed along a Phoenix hiking trail on July 2.

According to Phoenix Fire Captain Shaun DuBois, crews were called at around 2:00 p.m. to one of the trails on South Mountain for reports of a juvenile who experienced heat-related issues. The child, identified as a 10-year-old boy, was found about one mile up the trail.

Cpt. DuBois said the child was later taken off the trail and to the hospital via helicopter.

"Early reports suggest [the child] was out here with some relatives who may have been from out of town, and they may have been hiking on the trail anywhere from sometime around 9:30 a.m.," Cpt. DuBois said.

It is unknown why the boy was out on the trail for close to five hours.

"As a parent, I feel horrible for what happened," said witness Mark Sakowicz. "That’s your responsibility. I think it depends on the parents’ intentions. They want to show their child a good time and get them away from electronics. As adults we need to make good choices, and today is probably not a good choice to be out in this heat."

July 2 is a rather hot day for the Phoenix area. According to officials from the National Weather Service, Sky Harbor reported a morning low of 92°F, which breaks the previous record of 90°F that was set in 2010, and nine degrees higher than the normal low of 83°F. The high reached 113°F, which is six degrees above average.

Phoenix Fire officials are urging caution when hiking.

"Some of these trails on South Mountain are pretty difficult. They're pretty long, and if you're an inexperienced hiker potentially from out of town, you may not be aware of the level of difficulty or how difficult they are," said Cpt. DuBois.

While there are hiking trails in the Phoenix area that close when temperatures are above 105°F, South Mountain is not one of them.

Where the incident happened