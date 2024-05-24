Chipotle customers claim filming gets bigger portions amid portion size controversy

article

Chipotle, known for its fast-casual options with an appealing price point, has recently faced social media backlash, with many customers complaining about small portion sizes amid ongoing frustration over high food prices and inflation.

The controversy has caught the attention of influencers like Keith Lee, who previously partnered with the chain. He criticized the steak quesadilla he made famous, dropping his rating from a 10 to a 2.5. "Something changed, and I don’t know what it is," he said.

Lee’s videos join dozens of social media rants lamenting that the "good old days" of Chipotle offering affordable and generous portions are gone, prompting a flood of negative comments from once-loyal customers.

But Chipotle insists portion sizes haven’t changed.

"Guests of Chipotle can completely customize their meal in restaurants by vocalizing their desired portions or digitally selecting extra, light, normal, or on the side when choosing from the list of real ingredients," said Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, in a statement obtained by Restaurant Business. "We have not changed our portion sizes, and our guests continue to appreciate the value we offer them."

The controversy has sparked a rumor that Chipotle is giving larger portions if customers film their orders.

Videos by influencers like Waynedang show comments from alleged Chipotle employees, claiming managers instruct them not to skimp on portions if customers are filming.

In another video by influencer Wowdrew, Chipotle employees are shown filling up bowls for customers who are filming.

"Congratulations on taking down Chipotle! We did it!" wrote one user.

Chipotle has not responded to requests for comment but posted a video addressing the controversy with a comedic take on the rumor that filming gets customers extra portions.

The video shows dozens of customers in front of a Chipotle counter with their phones out, captioned "POV u work at Chipotle rn."



