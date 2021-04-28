Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to US health care workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to thank health care workers across the United States who have endured tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free burritos.

The chain is giving away 250,000 burritos and inviting customers to thank medical workers in their community with a virtual "Wall of Gratitude" online.

"This one’s on us," Chipotle wrote on Instagram. " We’re giving out 250,000 free burritos to healthcare heroes. Tag your fave healthcare hero with a message of thanks and to let them know to sign up on 4/29 at 10am PST at the link in our bio."

Starting Thursday, medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito on Chipotle’s website while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per person, the restaurant said.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

Individuals who want to share a message of gratitude can tag a health care worker on Chipotle's Facebook, Instagram or TikTok with a note of thanks.

FILE - Food is served at a Chipotle restaurant on Oct. 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The fast-food giant known for its burritos, burrito bowls and tacos, has more than 2,800 locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany.

Other companies have given away free food to health care works as a way to honor them during the pandemic.

Last year, McDonald’s gave free "Thank You Meals" to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. Krispy Kreme announced that customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. location can get a free glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.