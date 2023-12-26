Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide: Boss of woman killed remembers 'mother of the real estate office'

As Phoenix Police officials continue to investigate a murder-suicide case on Christmas Eve that left three people dead, people who knew those involved are starting to talk.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. When the officers got to the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of the people shot were taken to the hospital, where they later died, while the third person shot died at the scene.

Police officials have identified the three people shot as 83-year-old Cynthia Domini, 47-year-old Maryalice Cash, and 47-year-old David De Nitto.

De Nitto and Cash, according to police, were in a relationship together. Investigators said De Nitto killed Cash and Domini, who was Cash's mother, before taking his own life.

De Nitto was the widower of former Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel. Adel, who resigned in March 2022 following a slew of controversy involving her office, died in April that same year. At the time, De Nitto said "my family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss."

Adel and De Nitto were married for nearly 20 years, according to De Nitto's statement that was released following Adel's death.

According to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, there have been 75 deaths linked to domestic violence in 2023, as of Nov. 30.

Cash's boss speaks out

On Dec. 26, we spoke with Cash's boss about what had happened.

Phil Tibi, an Associate Broker with The Phil Tibi Group, is still in shock over what happened.

"One of our mutual clients, a very good friend of Molly’s called me," said Tibi. "To get that call on Christmas Day, just early morning, just to wake up to that call. I thought it was a nightmare. I really thought I was dreaming."

He said Cash, who people called ‘Molly,’ was known as the mother of the real estate office, a die-hard sports fan of her Arizona teams, a mother to her son, and a caretaker for Domini.

"Family was everything to her," said Tibi. "It didn’t matter what we were doing. I know she cared for her mom these last few months. When we had some events she couldn’t really stay too long, because she always had to go home and care for her mom."

Tibi said he hired Cash as an assistant before she worked to get her realtor's license several years ago. Tibi said he remembers Cash as an agent who cared about her clients and colleagues.

"I’d be busy trying to see when a deal was going to close, and she was worried about if I remembered somebody’s birthday that was coming up the next day," said Tibi. "Just remembering her to be as strong as she was, and dealing with life on a day-to-day basis. I think we’ll be okay."