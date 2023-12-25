3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home

A holiday gathering at a home in Phoenix on Christmas Eve turned deadly.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

When the officers got to the scene, they found 83-year-old Cynthia Domini and 47-year-old Maryalice Cash suffering from gunshot wounds. Both women were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim inside the home, 47-year-old David De Nitto, was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"Early information indicates Cash and De Nitto were in a relationship together," Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "There was a holiday gathering at the home and an altercation occurred before the shooting."

Details on what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

No further details were released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Where the shooting happened