Citizenship and Immigration Services warns of phone scam involving Department of Homeland Security numbers

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services warned people about a phone scam involving Department of Homeland Security phone numbers.

WASHINGTON - The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman issued a warning Thursday about a phone scam involving Department of Homeland Security numbers.

The scam is targeting people around the country by spoofing the DHS numbers and the main number for the ombudsman, according to a press release. Spoofing is a technique that involves masking a scammer by using a legitimate phone number.

According to the release, these two numbers were compromised: (202) 357-8100 and (855) 882-8100.

According to the ombudsman, scammers have tried scaring people with the threat of identity theft to gain access to private information.

But any calls from government entities will not require a person to provide their social security or credit card information over the phone, the release stated.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the scam should call the DHS OIG hotline at (800) 323-8603 or file a complaint online at oig.dhs.gov. You may also contact the Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint or report identity theft.

