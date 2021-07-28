City of Phoenix offering Emergency Rental Assistance as eviction mortarium ends July 31

The COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed landlords and tenants financially and now with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium about to expire, will eviction filings spike in Maricopa County?

Mike Branham, a Maricopa County Constable, says he doesn't know what the eviction load will look like and says there's a process both parties have to go through.

The eviction process isn't as cut and dry as some might believe.

In Arizona, evictions have dropped by 50% since 2020 and on July 31, the moratorium expires.

Branham says evictions come in after the initial steps of the process are complete.

"We know there’s going to be hearings. They have to be held again to make sure that everyone’s rights are protected. There’s going to be judgments that have to be amended. There will be a number of court rulings based on the fact that people may come in and still show that they need to get consideration," Branham explained.

The Knowledge Exchange for Resilience at Arizona State University is estimating the moratorium's expiration will impact 80,000 households.

The debt burden is estimated just below a billion dollars.

Help is on the way in the county, however.

The city of Phoenix says it was allocated $51.1 million to begin the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program.

"The city is disbursing on average 1.5M a week through the ERA program, this is up from 1M a week in April/May. As of the last reporting period (7/26) the city has dispersed $22,597,604 of total funds to 2,980 households. Leaving around 25M left to help residents," the city said.

The average financial assistance per household is $7,500, the city said.

"Last year, the city distributed more than $29 million in CARES Act assistance to more than 5,700 households. Yet, while COVID-19 continues to stress public health and the local economy, the need persists," the city's website read.

In court, renters can buy more time by applying for rental assistance and coming to an agreement with their landlord, which will delay the eviction.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the Phoenix ERA program, you are asked to call 602-534-AIDE(2433) or visit this link.

For information on Maricopa County's ERA, visit this link.

Continuing Coverage:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: