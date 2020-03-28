City of Phoenix to place restrictions on popular hiking trails
article
PHOENIX - Starting Saturday, March 28, the City of Phoenix is placing restrictions on some of their most popular hiking trails in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following areas have been restricted:
- Hole in the Rock (Papago Park): Because visitor volume has tripled over the past month, the main parking lot will be closed and hiker access to Hole in the Rock will be limited.
- Echo Canyon Trailhead (Camelback Mountain), Piestewa Peak Trailhead, Pima Canyon Trailhead (South Mountain): Additional traffic and parking controls will be put in place to prevent overcrowding.
- Dobbins Lookout (South Mountain): Vehicle access on Summit Rd. will be controlled to reduce overcrowding.
- Cholla Trail (Camelback Mountain): The trail is closed for two weeks due to trail maintenance after recent rainy weather.
MORE: Hiker's legs crushed by boulder on Camelback Mountain on Cholla Trail
Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic
These restrictions will be enforced until further notice - however, the city has emphasized that there are dozens of other locations to hike around the Valley.