City of Phoenix to place restrictions on popular hiking trails

article

Starting Saturday, March 28, the City of Phoenix is placing restrictions on some of their most popular hiking trails in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following areas have been restricted:

Hole in the Rock (Papago Park): Because visitor volume has tripled over the past month, the main parking lot will be closed and hiker access to Hole in the Rock will be limited.

Echo Canyon Trailhead (Camelback Mountain), Piestewa Peak Trailhead, Pima Canyon Trailhead (South Mountain): Additional traffic and parking controls will be put in place to prevent overcrowding.

Dobbins Lookout (South Mountain): Vehicle access on Summit Rd. will be controlled to reduce overcrowding.

Cholla Trail (Camelback Mountain): The trail is closed for two weeks due to trail maintenance after recent rainy weather.

MORE: Hiker's legs crushed by boulder on Camelback Mountain on Cholla Trail

Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic

These restrictions will be enforced until further notice - however, the city has emphasized that there are dozens of other locations to hike around the Valley.

Read more from the news release here.