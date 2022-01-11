Clearwater women arrested after throwing glitter at man while breaking into his apartment, police say

article

Clearwater police arrested two women accused of breaking into a man's apartment and throwing glitter at him during a dispute.

Police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday, when 29-year-old Sarah Franks and 27-year-old Kaitlin O'Donovan showed up at the victim's Clearwater apartment.

According to their arrest affidavits, the women began arguing with the man as he stood on his fenced patio, located on the ground level of the apartment building. That's when police said they threw a container of glitter at the victim, hitting him in his head and upper torso.

Franks then allegedly jumped over the patio's fence and entered the victim's apartment, where investigators said she then threw more containers of glitter at him.

Meanwhile, the affidavit said O'Donovan had walked around to the front door of the apartment, so Franks unlocked the door to let her inside.

Police said the women then threw more containers of glitter at the victim. Before leaving the victim's apartment, investigators said Franks kicked a lower apartment window until it broke. The women then fled the apartment complex in their vehicle.

About an hour later, investigators tracked the car back to their apartment and said the vehicle was still warm to the touch. Police spotted glitter inside the car.

Officers then saw Franks walking in the area wearing the same clothing the victim had told them she wore at the time of the incident.

Police arrested both women and charged them with felony burglary with assault or battery. Franks was also charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, for allegedly kicking out the apartment window.

Franks and O'Donovan were taken to the Pinellas County Jail and each given $75,000 bond. Franks was released, while O'Donovan remains behind bars.