Cochise County man booked on 2 counts of suspicion of murder

Authorities say a man was arrested in Cochise County on two counts of suspicion of murder.

Gregory Carlson, 56, also was booked on suspicion of two counts of concealing a dead body and three counts of obstructing justice.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on the morning of Sept. 4 that two people who traveled from Pennsylvania to Arizona to pick up a child under a custody-sharing arrangement hadn’t been heard from since Thursday. Carlson is the child’s father.

Investigators say they went to Carlson’s home in Sunizona, where the child was located. Carlson told investigators the child’s mother was scheduled to pick up the child, but he hadn’t heard from her. He was later arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims, their hometowns, or their relationship to Carlson.

It’s unknown whether Carlson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

