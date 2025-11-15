Cockfighting ring indictments, weekend storms on the way | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From two men being indicted on 80 cockfighting counts, to new updates in arrests related to two girls' murder, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 15, 2025.
1. Man dies from shooting in West Phoenix
A 45-year-old man was fatally shot near 27th Avenue and Alice Avenue in Phoenix on Friday evening.
2. Storm conditions to begin Saturday night
The weather is set to change dramatically this weekend with a series of incoming systems bringing rain, gusty winds, cooler temperatures and snow in the mountains.
3. Cockfighting ring leads to indictments for two Arizona men
Two Coolidge men have been indicted on 80 counts of cockfighting following a months-long investigation by the Pinal County Attorney's Office.
4. Teen suspect in custody, but no arrests made
The family of Challistia Colelay says an arrest has been made in the murder of the Native American teen, and that a teen suspect is in custody.
5. 18-year-old arrested on charges "directly related" to Avondale girl's murder
Police say a person of interest in the shooting death of an Avondale teenager is now in custody.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
A significant drop in temperatures is coming this weekend. FOX 10's Dominique Newland has the latest on when we can expect rain and cooler weather.
