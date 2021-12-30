Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
9
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Colorado brushfires lead to evacuations; state of emergency declared

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

BOULDER, Colo. - Several parts of Colorado came under evacuation orders after high winds threatened to spread brush fires across the region.

Brush fires broke out in several parts of Colorado on Thursday, bringing parts of the state under evacuation orders.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, downed powerlines and blown transformers led to the small fires. And high winds are threatening to spread the embers to other areas.

Wind-driven Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands under mandatory evacuation orders | LiveNOW from FOX

Residents of two northern Colorado cities were ordered to evacuate because of wildfire. The city of Louisville, was has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.

County authorities were already concerned about high winds of up to 40 mph and gusts reaching 80 mph, which is why a ban on open burning was issued for Thursday.

The City of Louisville and the town of Superior have been evacuated. Residents of nearby neighborhoods are also scrambling for safety.

Colorado fires

Several parts of Colorado came under evacuation orders after high winds threatened to spread brush fires across the region.(Credit: @aryann777 via Storyful

Videos shared on social media show shoppers evacuating a store only to be greeted by the sound of sirens and a smokey sky outside.

"Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded," Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet.

Polis also declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the response efforts.

This story was reported from Atlanta.