Comedian The Kid Mero, of 'the Bodega Boys,' says he has contracted COVID-19

Comedian The Kid Mero has announced he has contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The co-host of Desus & Mero took to social media to announce, "your boy got COVID." The Kid Mero, whose real name is Joel Martinez, said he is doing OK and is following all COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday's development comes months after FOX 11's Amanda Salas caught up with The Kid Mero and his co-host Desus Nice on Zoom to discuss their show on Showtime and the duo's book God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx.

