Community's heartfelt response helps the son of Phoenix cafe owner get a kidney transplant

More than a year ago, we brought you the story of a Valley boy who needed a kidney transplant.

Andrew Moreno was weak and on dialysis.

His mother, Julie Moreno, is the owner of Jewel's Cafe, a well known spot where people will gladly wait for an hour to eat.

With the help of the cafe community, and our media coverage, Andrew got that kidney!

Featured article

When we met Andrew Moreno at his mom's gluten-free cafe in March of 2024, signs were up everywhere asking for help.

What they're saying:

"We're hoping this last push with you guys that we'll find his kidney," said Julie back then.

In a twist of fate, Julie Moreno, who's been helping anyone with an autoimmune disease enjoy comfort food, found out her son had an autoimmune disease causing his kidneys to fail.

Unfortunately, no one in the family was a match, but Jewel's Cafe was the connection Andrew needed.

"I put it out there to them that my son needed a kidney and the response was insane. The hospital said that they had the most donors come forward that they had ever seen. Over 50 offered up their kidney," Julie said.

"It turned out that the person, the gal that donated the kidney to him, was just a friend of a loyal customer. She saw the post on Instagram and said, ‘I have to do this.'"

The record number meant the transplant at Phoenix Children's Hospital could happen back in September.

Andrew Moreno (center) with his mother Julie (right) and father Michael (left).

What's next:

Four different surgeries were scheduled at the same time, which worked out even better for Andrew.

"She was a match, but then they found an even better match. They had four transplants they were going to do around the same time and they found that each kidney swapped with another donor gave each donor an even better match," said Julie.

"Transplantation results in such a dramatic change so quickly. It's almost like turning on a light bulb. The patient goes from having organ failure to having a functioning kidney," said Dr. Dev Desai, transplant surgeon at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

What's next:

Now 12 years old, Andrew, who likes reading and music, is finally back in school. The family is grateful to the community for making it all possible and they look forward to meeting the donor in the future.

"We’re just taking it one day at a time. And so far everything looks like it's going very well," said his father Michael Moreno.

While Andrew didn't say a lot when we caught up with him, his mom says he's back to being himself.