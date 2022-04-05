Construction worker rescued after falling into 8-foot trench in Phoenix

Crews have rescued a construction worker who fell into a deep trench in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire, the incident happened on April 5 near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue after he tripped and fell while working at a construction site.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the man who was unable to move due to severe back pain.

Before pulling the man out of the trench with a ladder truck, crews had to shore up the area around him.

"The goal at this point is to make sure the area is shored completely, that it is safe for the rescuers to perform their rescue," Capt. Scott Douglas said.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews have rescued a construction worker who fell into a deep trench south of downtown Phoenix on April 5. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.