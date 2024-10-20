Cool weather finally arrives in Arizona; deadly crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

1. Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel passes away at age 107, Navajo Nation announces

One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, John Kinsel passed away at 107 years old. The Navajo Nation Council announced the death of Kinsel on Saturday, Oct. 19.

2. Crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix turns deadly, Arizona DPS says

At least one person was killed in a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

3. Officer-involved shooting breaks out in Chandler neighborhood

An officer-involved shooting broke out in Chandler early Sunday morning, and no one was injured. The department says officers responded to the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20.

4. ‘At a complete loss’: Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence after his death

One Direction member Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy took to Instagram to break her silence about Payne’s death. "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she wrote on her Instagram story Friday.

5. 2 adults found shot; Phoenix Police are investigating

Phoenix Police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning near 60th Avenue and Thomas Road. They found two adults who had been shot.

