Coronavirus' effect on Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix

In a first for a faceoff debate -- former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Sunday in front of an empty room.

"I think no audience in the debate has a significant impact on the debate," Stan Barnes said. It's a historic thing for a historic time."

Political analyst Stan Barnes says if coronavirus keeps candidates from attending campaign rallies, then it's Bernie Sanders who may take the biggest hit.

"Bernie Sanders has the grassroots energy. Rallies are good for him. A lot of people show up and he's running behind. Now, it's evidently not available to him," Barnes said.

However, it may work to Biden's benefit.

"It helps Joe Biden because it's starting to appear that Joe Biden is limiting his speech time and limiting his time at a mic in front of a live audience and now he has a great excuse to do so," Barnes said.

As for President Trump's campaign?

"We've all seen a Donald Trump rally. We all know what it looks like and his constituents are energized. I think on the net with both parties, I think it has less effect than you might think. It's really down to the democratic side," Barnes said.

November may still be far away, but there is no way of knowing if the coronavirus outbreak will still be around on election day, or if it may affect voter turnout at the polls.

"It doesn't take much to believe that the turnout is going to be different," Barnes said. "It might even be lower and it might be a different mix of people that decide they want to vote. The panic in the economy will echo in politics."

