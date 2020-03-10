DNC: No live audience during presidential debate in Phoenix amidst coronavirus outbreak

article

Officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that there will be no live debate audience during the Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix on March 15.

The decision to eliminate the live debate audience was announced by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Mayor Gallego said the decision to cancel the audience portion of the debate was made by the Democratic Party, at the request of both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders' campaigns.

The coronavirus outbreak has been affecting this year's presidential campaigns. On Sunday, officials with AFL-CIO announced the cancellation of a presidential forum between Biden and Sanders in Orlando due to concerns over the coronavirus. Biden and Sanders' campaigns have also cancelled certain campaign events for the same reason.

