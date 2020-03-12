Coronavirus in Arizona: Schools list FAQs on potential closures

Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted frequently asked questions and information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their websites and social media platforms.

Arizona Department of Education - Guidance to schools

"At this time, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health. However, should that change, you should expect an announcement to come from a county health department. If a school closure happens at any point, ADE will work with school leadership, public health officials, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and/or the Governor on an appropriate response."

- Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction

https://www.azed.gov/communications/2020/03/10/guidance-to-schools-on-covid-19

State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Maricopa County:

Alhambra Elementary School District #68

“After monitoring national and statewide efforts to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and in our efforts to be proactive, the Alhambra Elementary School District will close all of our schools as of Monday, March 16, until further notice.”

Latest updates:

https://www.alhambraesd.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=3867

Agua Fria Union High School District #216

"We will close shortly after dismissal on Friday, March 6th, and we will reopen when school resumes on Monday, March 16th."

Latest updates:

https://www.aguafria.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=6641

Avondale Elementary School District #44

No closures at this time

Latest updates:

http://www.avondale.k12.az.us

Balsz Elementary School District #31

“We are following the health department’s lead with regard to quarantines, closures or other necessary health measures. ”

https://www.balsz.org

Buckeye Union High School District #201

Latest updates:

http://www.buhsd.org

Cartwright Elementary School District #83

“Dear Cartwright Familia, my team and I are closely monitoring the coronavirus and it’s potential impact on our school community. As you know, during Spring break staff is busy sanitizing every inch of our schools, classrooms and district facilities to stay on top of safety. Please continue to utilize our social media platforms for updates. For now, please enjoy the rest of our break and I look forward to seeing everyone on Monday, March 16, 2020. Sincerely, Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar Lawlor Proud Superintendent of Cartwright Elementary School District.”

Latest updates:

http://www.csd83.org/home

Cave Creek Unified School District #93

“In the case of a reported Coronavirus or any other communicable disease, CCUSD will follow the direction from Maricopa County Department of Public Health.”

Latest updates:

https://www.ccusd93.org/Page/10459

Creighton Elementary School District #14

Latest updates:

http://www.creightonschools.org

Deer Valley Unified School District #97

“If an outbreak occurs, and school closures are recommended or ordered, decisions will be made following discussion between the school district and Maricopa County Public Health Department. We will also consider guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services.”

Latest updates:

https://www.dvusd.org/Domain/114

Dysart Unified School District #89

“In light of concerns related to COVID 19, high schools in the Dysart Unified School District will be suspending scheduled athletic competitions through March 27.”

Latest updates:

Dysart Coronavirus Hotline: 623-876-7070

https://www.dysart.org/Sites/Default.aspx?pgID=6688

Fountain Hills Unified School District #98

“At the district level we have received information and guidance from our insurance carrier and from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and are relying on those sources for the most accurate reports.”

Latest updates:

https://www.fountainhillsschools.org/news

Fowler Elementary School District #45

“The current risk to the public in Maricopa County is extremely low, but this is a rapidly-evolving situation and the risk assessment may change daily. Please view our Coronavirus frequently asked questions for more information."

Latest updates:

https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204

https://www.fesd.org/news

Gilbert Unified School District #41

“Should there be a need to update our parents and community on anything regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19, official information will be shared through email and on our district website.”

Latest updates:

https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204

Glendale Elementary School District #40

“Based on the information provided by the MCDPH the Glendale Elementary School District will continue to take our normal health precautions typically exhibited during cold and flu season. This includes the reminders to staff and students to wash their hands, and to remain at home if they’re sick.”

Latest updates:

https://portals.gesd40.org

Glendale Union High School District #205

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all out-of-state travel until further notice. As of this moment, trips and athletic events within our state will continue as planned.”

Latest updates:

https://www.guhsdaz.org/news/what_s_new/c_o_v_i_d-19_information

Grand Canyon University

“GCU has been working diligently to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Effective March 23, most classes on our Phoenix campus will transition to an online environment for the final four weeks of the spring semester.”

Latest updates:

https://www.gcu.edu/coronavirus-disease-2019-information

Higley Unified School District #60

“Higley Unified School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding COVID-19.”

Latest updates:

https://www.husd.org/Page/45826

Isaac Elementary School District #5

“Isaac School District is in communication with and receiving guidance from the Maricopa Department of Public Health around this potential issue. There are no cases of COVID-19 in ISD.”

Latest updates:

https://www.isaacschools.org

Kyrene School District #28

“Kyrene School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). There are no cases of COVID-19 in Kyrene School District.”

Latest updates:

https://www.kyrene.org/911

Laveen Elementary School District #59

Latest updates:

https://www.laveenschools.org

Liberty Elementary School District #25

Latest updates:

http://www.liberty.k12.az.us

Litchfield Elementary School District #79

“Please know that, in partnership with public health authorities, we are closely monitoring the spread of this infectious disease. They assure us that the risk in our community, at this time, is low.”

Latest updates:

https://www.lesd.k12.az.us

Littleton Elementary School District #65

“We want you to know that Littleton Elementary School District is working to help limit the spread of infection by consistently supplying schools with soap, sanitizers, paper towels, and tissues in our facilities. We have a routine cleaning schedule for all of our campuses because we care about the environment of our students and staff. We also take extra measures prescribed by the Maricopa Department of Public Health when there is any evidence of something that might be community-spread. Currently, there is no confirmed community spread of COVID-19.”

Latest updates:

https://www.littletonaz.org/news#coronavirus

Madison Elementary School District #38

“Madison’s administration is prepared to be very flexible with our attendance policies in the coming weeks. As more information is shared with us, we will need to reassess holding large gatherings such as performances and concerts. At this time, statewide school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health. However, if there is a confirmed case for the COVID-19 in one of our schools, that school may be closed for up to 14 days.”

Latest updates:

https://madisonaz.org/covid-19-information

Mesa Public Schools #4

“Our health offices will monitor students and staff for known symptoms and will be sending home students and staff members who exhibit these symptoms.”

Latest updates:

http://www.mpsaz.org/beprepared

Murphy Elementary School District #21

Latest updates:

https://www.msdaz.org/news

Nadaburg Unified School District #81

“As recommended by health officials and the ADE, we are asking that students and staff stay home when they are sick and everyone should be practicing healthy hygiene habits. We are sanitizing our schools and buses regularly as a precaution. We have purchased and installed hand sanitizer dispensers in main hallways on both campuses and central office.”

Latest updates:

http://www.nadaburgsd.org

Osborn Elementary School District #8

“To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth when coughing, and stay home when you are sick. Students and employees with a fever of 100.0 F degrees or above, should stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.”

Latest updates:

http://www.osbornschools.org/District/5631-COVID-19-Update.html

Palo Verde Elementary School District #49

Latest updates:

https://www.pvesd.org/home

Paradise Valley Unified School District #69

“While PVSchools does not have any reports of confirmed exposures of COVID-19 (previously referred to as the Novel Coronavirus) within our school district, the PVSchools Governing Board and District Leadership share our community’s concerns about a possible outbreak in the future. PVSchools continues to communicate with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) to ensure we have the most accurate information.”

Latest updates:

https://www.pvschools.net/about/emergency-preparedness/covid-19-coronavirus-information

Pendergast Elementary School District #92

As a safety precaution, all monthly Parent Lunches and Community Breakfasts have been cancelled through the end of the school year and all in-state and out of state travel has been suspended.”

Latest updates:

http://www.pesd92.org/COVID_19_Update.html

Peoria Unified School District #11

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all previously approved out-of-state student and staff travel until further notice.”

Latest updates:

https://www.peoriaunified.org/Page/5354

Phoenix Union High School District

“To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth when coughing, and stay home when you are sick. Students and employees with a fever of 100.0 F degrees or above, should stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.”

Latest updates:

https://www.phoenixunion.org/coronavirusinfo

Riverside Elementary School District #2

Latest updates:

https://www.resdonline.org/news#CoronavirusPublicNotice

Scottsdale Unified School District #48

“At the present time, there are no plans to close any SUSD schools due to the coronavirus situation.”

Latest updates:

https://www.susd.org/Page/3845

Tempe Union High School District #213

“While there may be rumors of Coronavirus at a school within Tempe Union High School District, please rest assured that no student or staff member has reported have been exposed or infected at this time.”

Latest updates:

https://www.tempeunion.org/health-safety

Tolleson Elementary School District #17

“Tolleson Elementary School District has protocols in place to minimize the spread of viruses and a variety of other illnesses. Maricopa County Department of Public Health has shared the following steps students, staff, and community members can take to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.”

Latest updates:

https://www.tollesonschools.com/Page/1620

Union Elementary School District #62

“Maricopa County Department of Public Health has issued preventative recommendations for schools, which include enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs. With that guidance, Union Elementary will work with our custodial vendor and head custodians to ensure these protocols are followed.”

Latest updates:

http://www.unionesd.org/about_us/what_s_new/coronavirus_disease_2019_covid-19

Washington Elementary School District

“The WESD Leadership participated in a statewide conference call with Governor Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ from Arizona Dept. of Health Services and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. Based on the information that was provided, the WESD is following their guidance, which is to keep schools open. Dr. Christ reported that in Arizona there is minimal spread and a low risk of contamination.”

Latest updates:

https://www.wesdschools.org/wesdschools

Wickenburg Unified School District #9

“Currently, there have been two cases in Maricopa County and no reported cases in Yavapai County, therefore the immediate threat to our community is low and we are currently actively monitoring the situation. Should this change in the future, Wickenburg USD is prepared with appropriate control measures.”

Latest updates:

https://www.wickenburgschools.org/Page/3480

Coconino County:

Flagstaff Unified School District

“If we are alerted that any type of community exposure has occurred in Coconino County, we will immediately follow all protocols set forth by the Coconino County Health Department. While there is no cause for alarm, our administrative team is developing contingency plans for students and staff in case we need to alter our services in the future. If you have any questions or concerns, as always, please feel free to speak with your school site administrator.”

Latest updates:

https://www.fusd1.org

Northern Arizona University

“Effective Monday, March 23, NAU will move to online instruction for at least two weeks, at which time the university will re-evaluate and provide direction for the remainder of the semester.”

Latest updates:

https://nau.edu/coronavirus

Page Unified School District #8

“With the onset of the coronavirus, we have been, and will continue to be, in contact with local health officials regarding the situation. The District currently has plans in place and will be refining those plans a little better next week with local and county officials.”

Latest updates:

http://www.pageud.org

Gila County:

Globe Unified School District #1

“We understand that there is great concern regarding the coronavirus and share the concern. Ultimately, we respect that all decisions to attend school and/or go out in public are personal/family choices.”

Latest updates:

https://www.globeschools.org

Miami Unified School District #40

“In each school and classroom in the District we are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of any illness, including wiping down all desks, doorknobs, handrails, and bathroom fixture daily.”

Latest updates:

https://www.miamiusd40.org

Payson Unified School District #10

Latest updates:

http://pusd10.org

Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12

Latest updates:

http://www.pineesd.org/home

Graham County:

Safford Unified School District #1

“Safford Schools will continue to be proactive during this time of concern, we will continue to keep school in session and continue cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, restrooms, and buses. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you informed through our District Website.”

Latest updates:

https://www.saffordusd.com/SUSD

Greenlee County:

Duncan Unified School District #2

Latest updates:

https://dusdwildkats.org

Mohave County:

Kingman Unified School District #20

“Kingman Unified School District, in partnership with local health agencies, is working to ensure our schools are safe for students and staff and what to do should this health crisis escalate in our community.”

Latest updates:

https://www.kusd.org

Navajo County:

Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6

Latest updates:

https://www.heberovergaardschools.org

Holbrook Unified School District #3

“At this time there is no indication of the Coronavirus impacting HUSD #3 or other parts of Arizona; however, we do want to ensure parents we are taking proactive measures to keep our students’ health and wellness a top priority.”

Latest updates:

http://www.holbrook.k12.az.us

Joseph City Unified School District #2

Latest updates:

http://schools.jcusd.org

Show Low Unified School District #10

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our partners to ensure we make timely and appropriate decisions about the health of those within our school community.”

Latest updates:

https://www.showlow.education

Winslow Unified School District #1

Latest updates:

https://www.wusd1.org

Pinal County:

Apache Junction Unified School District #43

“At present, there are no cases at Apache Junction Unified School District, however prevention is key to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Latest updates:

https://www.ajusd.org/domain/1915

J. O. Combs Unified School District #44

“The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to monitor and communicate with local and state health officials regarding the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, and will continue to follow their professional guidance. We currently do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in our district; however, we recognize this is an evolving issue statewide.”

Latest updates:

https://www.jocombs.org/apps/news/article/1178907

Maricopa Unified School District #20

“MUSD will maintain an open line of communication with county health officials and is prepared to respond should the level of concern change.”

Latest updates:

https://www.musd20.org/Page/1883

Oracle Elementary School District #2

Latest updates:

https://www.osd2.org

Queen Creek Unified School District #95

Latest updates:

Ray Unified School District #3

Latest updates:

https://www.rayusd.org

Red Rock Elementary School District #5

Latest updates:

https://www.redrockschools.com

Stanfield Elementary School District #24

Latest updates:

https://www.roadrunners24.net

Superior Unified School District #15

Latest updates:

https://www.superiorusd.org

Yavapai County:

Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26

Latest updates:

https://www.bcs.k12.az.us

Camp Verde Unified School District #28

Latest updates:

http://www.campverdeschools.net

Chino Valley Unified School District #51

“There are no plans to close schools at this time. This is an extreme measure that can be disruptive to day-to-day life, and the decision to implement will be at the direction of public health experts.“

Latest updates:

928-636-2458

http://www.chinovalleyschools.com/information/2020-corona-virus-information

Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3

Latest updates:

http://www.cjsd.k12.az.us

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6

Latest updates:

https://www.cocsd.us

Humboldt Unified School District #22

Latest updates:

https://www.humboldtunified.com

Kirkland Elementary School District #23

Latest updates:

https://www.kirklandaz.org/home

Mayer Unified School District #43

Latest updates:

http://www.mayerschools.org

Prescott Unified School District #1

Latest updates:

https://www.prescottschools.com

Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9

Latest updates:

http://www.sedonak12.org | Parent Letter

