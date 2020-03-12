Coronavirus in Arizona: Schools list FAQs on potential closures
Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted frequently asked questions and information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their websites and social media platforms.
Arizona Department of Education - Guidance to schools
"At this time, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health. However, should that change, you should expect an announcement to come from a county health department. If a school closure happens at any point, ADE will work with school leadership, public health officials, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and/or the Governor on an appropriate response."
- Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction
https://www.azed.gov/communications/2020/03/10/guidance-to-schools-on-covid-19
https://www.facebook.com/AZDeptofEducation
https://twitter.com/azedschools
State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Maricopa County:
Alhambra Elementary School District #68
“After monitoring national and statewide efforts to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and in our efforts to be proactive, the Alhambra Elementary School District will close all of our schools as of Monday, March 16, until further notice.”
Latest updates:
602-336-2920
https://www.alhambraesd.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=3867
https://www.facebook.com/AlhambraElementarySchoolDistrict
https://twitter.com/alhambra_esd
Agua Fria Union High School District #216
"We will close shortly after dismissal on Friday, March 6th, and we will reopen when school resumes on Monday, March 16th."
Latest updates:
623-932-7000
https://www.aguafria.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=6641
Avondale Elementary School District #44
No closures at this time
Latest updates:
http://www.avondale.k12.az.us
https://www.facebook.com/avondaleesd
Balsz Elementary School District #31
“We are following the health department’s lead with regard to quarantines, closures or other necessary health measures. ”
602-629-6400
https://www.balsz.org
Buckeye Union High School District #201
623-386-9701
Latest updates:
http://www.buhsd.org
Cartwright Elementary School District #83
“Dear Cartwright Familia, my team and I are closely monitoring the coronavirus and it’s potential impact on our school community. As you know, during Spring break staff is busy sanitizing every inch of our schools, classrooms and district facilities to stay on top of safety. Please continue to utilize our social media platforms for updates. For now, please enjoy the rest of our break and I look forward to seeing everyone on Monday, March 16, 2020. Sincerely, Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar Lawlor Proud Superintendent of Cartwright Elementary School District.”
Latest updates:
623-691-4000
http://www.csd83.org/home
https://www.facebook.com/CartwrightSchoolDistrict
https://twitter.com/cartwrightsd
https://twitter.com/csd83super
Cave Creek Unified School District #93
“In the case of a reported Coronavirus or any other communicable disease, CCUSD will follow the direction from Maricopa County Department of Public Health.”
Latest updates:
480-575-2000
https://www.ccusd93.org/Page/10459
Creighton Elementary School District #14
Latest updates:
602-381-6000
http://www.creightonschools.org
https://www.facebook.com/CreightonElementarySchoolDistrict
https://twitter.com/csdsocial
Deer Valley Unified School District #97
“If an outbreak occurs, and school closures are recommended or ordered, decisions will be made following discussion between the school district and Maricopa County Public Health Department. We will also consider guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services.”
Latest updates:
623-445-5000
https://www.dvusd.org/Domain/114
https://www.facebook.com/DVUSD
https://twitter.com/dvusd
Dysart Unified School District #89
“In light of concerns related to COVID 19, high schools in the Dysart Unified School District will be suspending scheduled athletic competitions through March 27.”
Latest updates:
Dysart Coronavirus Hotline: 623-876-7070
https://www.dysart.org/Sites/Default.aspx?pgID=6688
https://www.facebook.com/dysartusd
https://twitter.com/DysartUSD
Fountain Hills Unified School District #98
“At the district level we have received information and guidance from our insurance carrier and from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and are relying on those sources for the most accurate reports.”
Latest updates:
480-664-5000
https://www.fountainhillsschools.org/news
https://www.facebook.com/Fountain-Hills-Unified-School-District-116140448411456
Fowler Elementary School District #45
“The current risk to the public in Maricopa County is extremely low, but this is a rapidly-evolving situation and the risk assessment may change daily. Please view our Coronavirus frequently asked questions for more information."
Latest updates:
480-497-3300
https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204
https://www.fesd.org/news
Gilbert Unified School District #41
“Should there be a need to update our parents and community on anything regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19, official information will be shared through email and on our district website.”
Latest updates:
480-497-3300
https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204
https://www.facebook.com/gpsdistrict
Glendale Elementary School District #40
“Based on the information provided by the MCDPH the Glendale Elementary School District will continue to take our normal health precautions typically exhibited during cold and flu season. This includes the reminders to staff and students to wash their hands, and to remain at home if they’re sick.”
Latest updates:
623-237-7100
https://portals.gesd40.org
https://www.facebook.com/GESD40
https://twitter.com/gesd40
Glendale Union High School District #205
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all out-of-state travel until further notice. As of this moment, trips and athletic events within our state will continue as planned.”
Latest updates:
623-435-6000
https://www.guhsdaz.org/news/what_s_new/c_o_v_i_d-19_information
https://www.facebook.com/GUHSDAZ
http://twitter.com/GlendaleUnionAZ
Grand Canyon University
“GCU has been working diligently to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Effective March 23, most classes on our Phoenix campus will transition to an online environment for the final four weeks of the spring semester.”
Latest updates:
1-855-GCU-LOPE
https://www.gcu.edu/coronavirus-disease-2019-information
https://www.facebook.com/GrandCanyonU
https://twitter.com/gcu
Higley Unified School District #60
“Higley Unified School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding COVID-19.”
Latest updates:
480- 279-7000
https://www.husd.org/Page/45826
https://www.facebook.com/HigleyUnifiedSchoolDistrict
https://twitter.com/higleydistrict
Isaac Elementary School District #5
“Isaac School District is in communication with and receiving guidance from the Maricopa Department of Public Health around this potential issue. There are no cases of COVID-19 in ISD.”
Latest updates:
602-455-6700
https://www.isaacschools.org
https://www.facebook.com/Isaacschooldistrict
https://twitter.com/isaacschools
Kyrene School District #28
“Kyrene School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). There are no cases of COVID-19 in Kyrene School District.”
Latest updates:
480-541-1000
https://www.kyrene.org/911
https://www.facebook.com/KyreneSchoolDistrict
https://twitter.com/kyreneschools
Laveen Elementary School District #59
Latest updates:
602-237-9100
https://www.laveenschools.org
http://www.facebook.com/LaveenSchools
https://twitter.com/LaveenSchools
Liberty Elementary School District #25
Latest updates:
623-474-6600
http://www.liberty.k12.az.us
https://www.facebook.com/libertyesd25
Litchfield Elementary School District #79
“Please know that, in partnership with public health authorities, we are closely monitoring the spread of this infectious disease. They assure us that the risk in our community, at this time, is low.”
Latest updates:
623-535-6200
https://www.lesd.k12.az.us
https://www.facebook.com/Litchfield-Elementary-School-District-209564742387300
https://twitter.com/LitchfieldESD
Littleton Elementary School District #65
“We want you to know that Littleton Elementary School District is working to help limit the spread of infection by consistently supplying schools with soap, sanitizers, paper towels, and tissues in our facilities. We have a routine cleaning schedule for all of our campuses because we care about the environment of our students and staff. We also take extra measures prescribed by the Maricopa Department of Public Health when there is any evidence of something that might be community-spread. Currently, there is no confirmed community spread of COVID-19.”
Latest updates:
623-478-5600
https://www.littletonaz.org/news#coronavirus
https://www.facebook.com/LESD65
https://twitter.com/lesd65
Madison Elementary School District #38
“Madison’s administration is prepared to be very flexible with our attendance policies in the coming weeks. As more information is shared with us, we will need to reassess holding large gatherings such as performances and concerts. At this time, statewide school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health. However, if there is a confirmed case for the COVID-19 in one of our schools, that school may be closed for up to 14 days.”
Latest updates:
https://madisonaz.org/covid-19-information
http://facebook.com/MadisonAZ
http://twitter.com/madisonaz
Mesa Public Schools #4
“Our health offices will monitor students and staff for known symptoms and will be sending home students and staff members who exhibit these symptoms.”
Latest updates:
480-472-0000
http://www.mpsaz.org/beprepared
http://www.facebook.com/mpsaz
http://www.twitter.com/mpsaz
Murphy Elementary School District #21
Latest updates:
602-353-5004
https://www.msdaz.org/news
https://www.facebook.com/MurphySchools21
Nadaburg Unified School District #81
“As recommended by health officials and the ADE, we are asking that students and staff stay home when they are sick and everyone should be practicing healthy hygiene habits. We are sanitizing our schools and buses regularly as a precaution. We have purchased and installed hand sanitizer dispensers in main hallways on both campuses and central office.”
Latest updates:
623-388-2100
http://www.nadaburgsd.org
https://www.facebook.com/Nadaburg-Unified-School-District-No-81-122748721117031
Osborn Elementary School District #8
“To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth when coughing, and stay home when you are sick. Students and employees with a fever of 100.0 F degrees or above, should stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.”
Latest updates:
602-707-2000
http://www.osbornschools.org/District/5631-COVID-19-Update.html
https://www.facebook.com/OsbornSchools
http://twitter.com/OsbornSchools
Palo Verde Elementary School District #49
Latest updates:
623-327-3690
https://www.pvesd.org/home
Paradise Valley Unified School District #69
“While PVSchools does not have any reports of confirmed exposures of COVID-19 (previously referred to as the Novel Coronavirus) within our school district, the PVSchools Governing Board and District Leadership share our community’s concerns about a possible outbreak in the future. PVSchools continues to communicate with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) to ensure we have the most accurate information.”
Latest updates:
602-449-2000
https://www.pvschools.net/about/emergency-preparedness/covid-19-coronavirus-information
https://www.facebook.com/PVschools
https://twitter.com/pvschools
Pendergast Elementary School District #92
As a safety precaution, all monthly Parent Lunches and Community Breakfasts have been cancelled through the end of the school year and all in-state and out of state travel has been suspended.”
Latest updates:
623-772-2200
http://www.pesd92.org/COVID_19_Update.html
https://www.facebook.com/pendergastelementaryschooldistrict
https://twitter.com/PESD92
Peoria Unified School District #11
“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all previously approved out-of-state student and staff travel until further notice.”
Latest updates:
623-486-6000
https://www.peoriaunified.org/Page/5354
https://www.facebook.com/peoriaunified
https://twitter.com/peoriaunified11
Phoenix Union High School District
“To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth when coughing, and stay home when you are sick. Students and employees with a fever of 100.0 F degrees or above, should stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.”
Latest updates:
602-257-3755
https://www.phoenixunion.org/coronavirusinfo
http://www.facebook.com/phoenixunion
https://twitter.com/PhoenixUnionHS
Riverside Elementary School District #2
Latest updates:
602-477-8900
https://www.resdonline.org/news#CoronavirusPublicNotice
https://www.facebook.com/RiversideSchools
Scottsdale Unified School District #48
“At the present time, there are no plans to close any SUSD schools due to the coronavirus situation.”
Latest updates:
480-484-6100
https://www.susd.org/Page/3845
https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleUSD
https://twitter.com/ScottsdaleUSD
Tempe Union High School District #213
“While there may be rumors of Coronavirus at a school within Tempe Union High School District, please rest assured that no student or staff member has reported have been exposed or infected at this time.”
Latest updates:
480-730-7100
https://www.tempeunion.org/health-safety
https://www.facebook.com/TempeUnion
https://twitter.com/TUHSD_News
Tolleson Elementary School District #17
“Tolleson Elementary School District has protocols in place to minimize the spread of viruses and a variety of other illnesses. Maricopa County Department of Public Health has shared the following steps students, staff, and community members can take to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.”
Latest updates:
623-533-3900
https://www.tollesonschools.com/Page/1620
Union Elementary School District #62
“Maricopa County Department of Public Health has issued preventative recommendations for schools, which include enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs. With that guidance, Union Elementary will work with our custodial vendor and head custodians to ensure these protocols are followed.”
Latest updates:
623-478-5005
http://www.unionesd.org/about_us/what_s_new/coronavirus_disease_2019_covid-19
https://facebook.com/unionesd
https://twitter.com/unionesd62
Washington Elementary School District
“The WESD Leadership participated in a statewide conference call with Governor Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ from Arizona Dept. of Health Services and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. Based on the information that was provided, the WESD is following their guidance, which is to keep schools open. Dr. Christ reported that in Arizona there is minimal spread and a low risk of contamination.”
Latest updates:
602-347-2600
https://www.wesdschools.org/wesdschools
https://www.facebook.com/wesdschools
https://twitter.com/WESDschools
Wickenburg Unified School District #9
“Currently, there have been two cases in Maricopa County and no reported cases in Yavapai County, therefore the immediate threat to our community is low and we are currently actively monitoring the situation. Should this change in the future, Wickenburg USD is prepared with appropriate control measures.”
Latest updates:
928-668-5350
https://www.wickenburgschools.org/Page/3480
Coconino County:
Flagstaff Unified School District
“If we are alerted that any type of community exposure has occurred in Coconino County, we will immediately follow all protocols set forth by the Coconino County Health Department. While there is no cause for alarm, our administrative team is developing contingency plans for students and staff in case we need to alter our services in the future. If you have any questions or concerns, as always, please feel free to speak with your school site administrator.”
Latest updates:
928-527-6000
https://www.fusd1.org
https://www.facebook.com/Flagstaff-Unified-School-District-181692968582220
https://www.twitter.com/FlagstaffUSD1
Northern Arizona University
“Effective Monday, March 23, NAU will move to online instruction for at least two weeks, at which time the university will re-evaluate and provide direction for the remainder of the semester.”
Latest updates:
928-523-2131
https://nau.edu/coronavirus
https://www.facebook.com/NAUFlagstaff
https://twitter.com/nau
Page Unified School District #8
“With the onset of the coronavirus, we have been, and will continue to be, in contact with local health officials regarding the situation. The District currently has plans in place and will be refining those plans a little better next week with local and county officials.”
Latest updates:
928-608-4100
http://www.pageud.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/pageunifiedschooldistrict
Gila County:
Globe Unified School District #1
“We understand that there is great concern regarding the coronavirus and share the concern. Ultimately, we respect that all decisions to attend school and/or go out in public are personal/family choices.”
Latest updates:
928-402-6000
https://www.globeschools.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/globeunifiedschooldistrict
Miami Unified School District #40
“In each school and classroom in the District we are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of any illness, including wiping down all desks, doorknobs, handrails, and bathroom fixture daily.”
Latest updates:
928-425-3271
https://www.miamiusd40.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/Miami-Unified-School-District-40-506009799446452
https://twitter.com/MiamiUnifiedSch
Payson Unified School District #10
Latest updates:
928-474-2070
http://pusd10.org
https://www.facebook.com/PUSD10
https://twitter.com/pusd10
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12
Latest updates:
928-476-3283
http://www.pineesd.org/home
https://www.facebook.com/PSesd12
Graham County:
Safford Unified School District #1
“Safford Schools will continue to be proactive during this time of concern, we will continue to keep school in session and continue cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, restrooms, and buses. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you informed through our District Website.”
Latest updates:
928-348-7000
https://www.saffordusd.com/SUSD | Parent Letter
Greenlee County:
Duncan Unified School District #2
Latest updates:
928-359-2472
https://dusdwildkats.org
Mohave County:
Kingman Unified School District #20
“Kingman Unified School District, in partnership with local health agencies, is working to ensure our schools are safe for students and staff and what to do should this health crisis escalate in our community.”
Latest updates:
928-753-5678
https://www.kusd.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/kusd20
http://www.twitter.com/kusd20
Navajo County:
Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6
Latest updates:
928-535-4622
https://www.heberovergaardschools.org
Holbrook Unified School District #3
“At this time there is no indication of the Coronavirus impacting HUSD #3 or other parts of Arizona; however, we do want to ensure parents we are taking proactive measures to keep our students’ health and wellness a top priority.”
Latest updates:
928-524-6144
http://www.holbrook.k12.az.us | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/holbrookusd3
https://twitter.com/HUSD_3
Joseph City Unified School District #2
Latest updates:
928-288-3307
http://schools.jcusd.org
https://www.facebook.com/Joseph-City-Schools-498725873573780
https://twitter.com/JoeCitySchools
Show Low Unified School District #10
“We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our partners to ensure we make timely and appropriate decisions about the health of those within our school community.”
Latest updates:
928-537-6000
https://www.showlow.education
https://www.facebook.com/ShowLowSD
https://twitter.com/SlusdCougars
Winslow Unified School District #1
Latest updates:
928-288-8101
https://www.wusd1.org
Pinal County:
Apache Junction Unified School District #43
“At present, there are no cases at Apache Junction Unified School District, however prevention is key to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Latest updates:
480-982-1110
https://www.ajusd.org/domain/1915
J. O. Combs Unified School District #44
“The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to monitor and communicate with local and state health officials regarding the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, and will continue to follow their professional guidance. We currently do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in our district; however, we recognize this is an evolving issue statewide.”
Latest updates:
480-987-5300
https://www.jocombs.org/apps/news/article/1178907
https://www.facebook.com/jocombsusd
https://twitter.com/JOCombsUSD
Maricopa Unified School District #20
“MUSD will maintain an open line of communication with county health officials and is prepared to respond should the level of concern change.”
Latest updates:
520-568-5100
https://www.musd20.org/Page/1883 | Parent Letter
https://facebook.com/MUSD20
https://twitter.com/MaricopaUSD
Oracle Elementary School District #2
Latest updates:
520-896-3070
https://www.osd2.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/OracleSchoolDistrict
Queen Creek Unified School District #95
Latest updates:
480-987-5935
https://www.facebook.com/qcusd
https://twitter.com/qcusd
Ray Unified School District #3
Latest updates:
520-363-5515
https://www.rayusd.org
https://www.facebook.com/Ray-Unified-School-District-1456341864671519
https://twitter.com/RayUSD3
Red Rock Elementary School District #5
Latest updates:
520-682-3331
https://www.redrockschools.com
https://www.facebook.com/RedRockSchool
https://twitter.com/redrockraiders
Stanfield Elementary School District #24
Latest updates:
520-424-3353
https://www.roadrunners24.net | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/Stanfield-Twentyfour-103425091150884
Superior Unified School District #15
Latest updates:
520-689-3000
https://www.superiorusd.org
https://www.facebook.com/SUSD15
Yavapai County:
Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26
Latest updates:
928-567-4631
https://www.bcs.k12.az.us
Camp Verde Unified School District #28
Latest updates:
928-567-8000
http://www.campverdeschools.net
Chino Valley Unified School District #51
“There are no plans to close schools at this time. This is an extreme measure that can be disruptive to day-to-day life, and the decision to implement will be at the direction of public health experts.“
Latest updates:
928-636-2458 | Parent Letter
http://www.chinovalleyschools.com/information/2020-corona-virus-information
Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3
Latest updates:
928-634-5035
http://www.cjsd.k12.az.us
https://www.facebook.com/clarkdalejeromerams
Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6
Latest updates:
928-634-2288
https://www.cocsd.us
https://www.facebook.com/cocsd.us
https://twitter.com/COCSchoolDist
Humboldt Unified School District #22
Latest updates:
928-759-4000
https://www.humboldtunified.com
https://twitter.com/Humboldtunified
Kirkland Elementary School District #23
Latest updates:
928-442-3258
https://www.kirklandaz.org/home
https://www.facebook.com/KirklandSchool
Mayer Unified School District #43
Latest updates:
928-642-1000
http://www.mayerschools.org
Prescott Unified School District #1
Latest updates:
928-445-5400
https://www.prescottschools.com
https://www.facebook.com/pusd1
Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9
Latest updates:
928-204-6800
http://www.sedonak12.org | Parent Letter
https://www.facebook.com/SOCUSD
https://twitter.com/SedonaSchools