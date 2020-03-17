Coronavirus outbreak crippling economy, leaving workers devastated

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues in the United States, businesses are closing their doors, and many people are faced with unemployment.

With the pandemic closing various venues, many people likely have lost their jobs, as businesses are having to reassess everything in this new era dominated by COVID-19.

"It’s scary," said personal trainer Hector Quiroz. "It’s scary times. It’s challenging me and stretching me in so many ways."

Quiroz still has clients at Tangible Fitness, but many are switching online as people try to practice social distancing. Quiroz says if the gym closes, it might be tough to keep training.

"Unemployment, yes. There might be a time it’s crossed my mind. What if I'm not bringing in enough income? What if Plan A, Plan B, Plan C doesn’t work?" said Quiroz.

Others, however, are out of plans, as some Valley businesses have signs on the door, saying they are closed for weeks, or for the "foreseeable future." Israel Florez says many of his friends in the A/V business have lost their jobs over the weekend.

"Massive layoffs everywhere, and then [on Monday], there goes my job as well," said Florez.

His wife is a server at a restaurant, and both are now filing for unemployment.

"It took three minutes on my phone," said Florez.

Another man interviewed by FOX 10's Steve Nielsen, who also did not want to be identified, said he lost his job at an aquarium earlier on Tuesday.

"The pressure is definitely on, yeah," said the man.

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the maximum benefit is $240 per week.

"Not too much," said one person, who did not want to be identified. "Definitely a lot less than we were making weekly.

Unemployment benefits can be claimed for 26 weeks, but people say they hope it is not needed for that long.

For Florez, he says he has a job interview on Wednesday.

