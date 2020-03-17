Various Arizona cities shutting down bars, moving restaurants to take-out only amid coronavirus outbreak
PHOENIX - All bars in Phoenix and Tucson will be closed and restaurants will be moved to take-out and drive-thru only beginning Tuesday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency and says the closure goes into effect at 8 p.m.
The City of Flagstaff announced a similar move that also goes into effect Tuesday night. Mesa has also declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
