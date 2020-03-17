Coronavirus closures: Several Old Town Scottsdale bars, restaurants temporarily shutting down

article

Scottsdale nightlife could be coming to a halt.

Evening Entertainment Group, which owns several of the most popular bars and restaurants, announced Tuesday they are temporarily closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures include places like Hi-Fi Kitchen and Cocktails, Sandbar Mexican Grill, Casa Amigos Tacos and Tequila, and The Mint Ultra Lounge.

In a statement, the company says the closure is "an effort to best support and protect our team and our guests during this uncertain time."

The group has not announced when the locations will reopen.

While there's no official mandate, the Arizona Department of Health Services is "strongly recommending" that dining establishments in Maricopa County discourage dine-in customers.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

