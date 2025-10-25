Couple caught in the act; partial human remains found | Nightly Roundup

article

From an amorous couple getting caught on camera at a Scottsdale restaurant, to partial remains being discovered near "Secret Mountain," here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 25, 2025.

1. Amorous couple caught on cam stealing from Scottsdale restaurant, police say

What we know:

A couple broke into Mon Cheri, a popular Scottsdale restaurant, early Saturday morning.

What they're saying:

The pair reportedly stole cash, an iPhone, and liquor and were also recorded on security cameras engaging in sexual activity.

2. Lightning-struck hiker recounts moment atop Humphreys Peak

What we know:

Two hikers survived being struck by lightning on Arizona's tallest peak, Humphrey's Peak, after a sudden, "freak" storm. One of the survivors shared his story, emphasizing the importance of over-preparing and packing for unexpected weather changes.

3. Partial human remains found on Arizona mountain

What we know:

The remains were recovered by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in the Secret Mountain area.

4. $3M will repair damaged highway after severe floods

What we know:

ADOT announced the state will spend $3 million to repair sections of US 60 between Globe and Miami that were damaged in the recent storms.

5. Suspect unknown after gunshot leaves man critically injured in Phoenix

What we know:

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man with critical injuries in the area of 48th Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday morning.

A look at your weather

