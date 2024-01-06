Couple weds at hospital after groom is admitted

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
19
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa

Couple weds at hospital after groom is admitted

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Updated January 7, 2024 3:41PM
News
KTVU FOX 2
wedding.png article

OAKLAND, Calif. - Not every day do you see a wedding in a hospital, but that's exactly what happened at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland.

Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista planned to marry Thursday in a courthouse ceremony, but the couple were forced to change their plans when Lucas was admitted into the hospital on their planned wedding day. 

The couple first got together over 20 years ago and decided to marry several years back, but it wasn't until Lucas was diagnosed with gastric cancer did "their desire to wed took on a new urgency."

Not wanting to delay their wedding anymore, they decided to have it brought to them instead and Palliative Care Social Worker Anne James got to work to make just exactly that happen.

An officiant performed the ceremony in their hospital room. 

Image 1 of 3

Newlyweds Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista 

Alameda Health System staffers provided balloons, a wedding cake, and flowers for the bride to celebrate the event.

Family members also were present to witness the unique wedding. 

"I’m very grateful to everyone here helping us get married. I thank God that He brought us all together," Lucas said in Mam, translated by his daughter Yohana Jeromino Pablo.

"I’m just so happy. In palliative care, we do so many sad things and have a lot of hard conversations. So being able to participate in a wedding brings me so much joy," James said.

SEE ALSO: 10-year anniversary: 'Batkid' saves City of San Francisco from villains