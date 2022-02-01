'Courageous decision': DPS trooper uses patrol car to stop teenage wrong-way driver on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers put himself in harm's way to stop a teenager who was driving in the wrong direction on a freeway in Mesa last weekend.
According to DPS, the trooper was traveling on the Loop 202 near the Loop 101 on the morning of Jan. 30 when he found a Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
The trooper crashed his car into the wrong-way driver head-on.
"One of our troopers gets on the 202, initiates a traffic break to stop all vehicles – now he doesn't have enough time… the Camaro was approaching him, so our trooper makes a courageous decision to drive toward the wrong-way vehicle and strikes the wrong-way vehicle with his vehicle," said Sgt. Jesus Gastelum.
After the crash, the trooper took the alleged wrong-way driver into custody.
The wrong-way driver, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was arrested for aggravated DUI, DPS said.
The trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries.
