'Courageous decision': DPS trooper uses patrol car to stop teenage wrong-way driver on Loop 202

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers put himself in harm's way to stop a teenager who was driving in the wrong direction on a freeway in Mesa last weekend.

According to DPS, the trooper was traveling on the Loop 202 near the Loop 101 on the morning of Jan. 30 when he found a Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The trooper crashed his car into the wrong-way driver head-on.

"One of our troopers gets on the 202, initiates a traffic break to stop all vehicles – now he doesn't have enough time… the Camaro was approaching him, so our trooper makes a courageous decision to drive toward the wrong-way vehicle and strikes the wrong-way vehicle with his vehicle," said Sgt. Jesus Gastelum.

After the crash, the trooper took the alleged wrong-way driver into custody.

The wrong-way driver, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was arrested for aggravated DUI, DPS said.

The trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.