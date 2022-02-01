1 dead, 1 hurt in Phoenix shooting: police

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix Monday night that left one man dead and another injured.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 and learned that a large group of people was gathered in the area when a suspect fired gunshots.

Two men were shot, and one of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. The second man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims' identities were not released.

"Detectives are responding to look for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting," said Sgt. Philip Krynsky. "This investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains outstanding at this time."

The suspect was only identified by police as an unknown male.

This was the second deadly shooting in Phoenix on Monday night. Earlier in the evening, police said they were investigating a shooting near 16th and Roosevelt Streets that left one man dead.

