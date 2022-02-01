Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Phoenix; suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix Monday night that left one man dead.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 16th and Roosevelt Streets just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and found a man who reportedly told other people that his friend had been shot and asked for directions to the nearest medical facility.

The victim was later found at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

"Detectives are responding to look for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting," said Sgt. Philip Krynsky. "This investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains outstanding at this time."

The suspect has only been identified as an unknown male.

