Cousin detained after man dies in Buckeye shooting, police say

The Brief Buckeye police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a yard near 3rd Street and Centre Avenue. The suspect, identified as the victim's cousin, was detained after returning to the area from a nearby church. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.



A man was shot dead by his cousin in a Buckeye neighborhood after an argument early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Buckeye officers responded to a downtown neighborhood near 3rd Street and Centre Avenue for reports of a shooting at around 10:45 a.m. on June 21. Investigators said there was an argument with the victim, and then neighbors heard shots being fired.

A man, only identified as being in his 50s, was found in a yard with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, including applying a chest seal to stop his bleeding, the victim died at the scene.

Police were told that the suspect, identified as the victim's cousin, who is also a man in his 50s, went to a nearby church and then left. When he later returned to the area where the shooting occurred, the suspect was detained.

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"There's no outstanding threat to the community. There are folks who heard and witnessed parts of this incident and investigators are speaking with them to gather all the information," Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department said.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect were not released. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Officers are questioning the man's involvement in the shooting, but has not been formally arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the shooting.