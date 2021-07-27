COVID-19 continues to rise as Arizona reports 1,475 cases

article

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations in Arizona continues to creep upward, according to the state dashboard’s latest figures.

Arizona health officials on July 27 reported 1,475 newly confirmed cases and 12 more deaths.

This brings the state’s total numbers since the pandemic started to 920,084 cases and 18,183 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus also climbed to 919 after going down for three straight days. Hospitalizations in ICUs also rose to 274. That figure hasn’t been that high since early March.

Since March, people who are not fully vaccinated made up 98% of deaths and 94% of hospitalizations. Those not fully vaccinated make up 89% of cases to date, according to Dr. Cara Christ, head of the state Department of Health Services.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reports more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over 3.7 million people — 51.7% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot and more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Coronavirus Coverage: