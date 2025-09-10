I-10 reopens in Goodyear following crash

article

Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a crash on Wednesday morning shut down the westbound lanes.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Sept. 10 at Sarival Avenue. Although the freeway has reopened, there are heavy delays in the area.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened