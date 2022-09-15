Crash closes I-10 in Phoenix at Stack, ADOT says

A crash closed Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sept. 15, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway are shut down at the Stack, ADOT said.

All eastbound traffic must exit the freeway at the Stack. The westbound lanes are not affected.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.

It's unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.