Crash involving semi causes traffic delays on I-17 North
PHOENIX - A crash along a portion of I-17 north has resulted in traffic delays on Sept. 3.
According to ADOT officials, the crash happened at milepost 252, near Sunset Point, and a semi that was involved in the crash has blocked the freeway's right lane.
In another ADOT camera, a major backup can be seen.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
