Creative arts therapist at the Phoenix VA let go amid federal layoffs

Kristin Fray was working as a creative arts therapist at the VA Phoenix Health Care System when she was let go less than a year into her job. It came as President Donald Trump is working to scale back spending and the federal government.



Layoffs at the federal government are impacting employees right here in Arizona, including a handful of staff at the VA hospital in central Phoenix.

It’s part of President Donald Trump’s plan to scale back the federal government and its spending.

The backstory:

Kristin Fray was working her dream job as a creative arts therapist at the VA Phoenix Health Care System before being laid off.

"It was a punch in the gut," she said. "I cried. It’s been hard."

She taught music therapy at the VA since last April. She worked with about 60 people a week, lifting the spirits of vets going through mental health issues, drug abuse, PTSD, and even end-of-life care.

"It’s such a great way to access emotions. Without words, you can help them relax. It can help with pain. It can help with coping and learning new skills," Fray said.

Now, Fray worries about her future, and for several coworkers, who were all so-called "probationary employees."

Why you should care:

A veteran named Ron says he doesn't like the sound of layoffs at the expense of care for veterans.

"Some people need the help. So help them. And give them the help as long as they need," he said.

She says she was an "easy fire."

"They’re going after easy prey. Even though I had great reviews and accolades for my work. I’m a probationary employee, so it’s an easy fire," she said.

Mostly, she worries about the people she helped. The men and women who served our country who deserve some harmony when they come back home.

"They have done so much for our country. They’ve worked so hard. And a lot of them are facing a lot of challenges with civilian life and PTSD," Gray said.

What they're saying:

The VA Phoenix Health Care System sent out a statement on Feb. 26, saying, "The Phoenix VA Health Care System dismissed a limited number of probationary staff this week. This decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. We cannot discuss specific personnel matters due to privacy concerns."

Fray hopes that some appeal process might get her job back, someday. But she’s not holding her breath either.

Big picture view:

"We’re cutting down the size of government. We have to," Trump said during the first Cabinet meeting of his second term. "We’re bloated. We’re sloppy. We have a lot of people that aren’t doing their job."

Agencies are directed to submit by March 13 their plans for what is known as a reduction in force, which would not only lay off employees but eliminate the position altogether. The result could be extensive changes in how government functions.

