Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; explosions heard
PHOENIX - Fire crews are battling a fire that is burning at a business in Phoenix on the corning of May 22.
The fire is burning at a metal scrapyard in the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road. The fire first started as a second alarm fire, but has since been upgraded to a third alarm.
It is not clear at this point how the fire started, but our crews at the scene heard explosion while they were interviewing a fire department spokesperson.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Other Top Arizona Stories
- Avondale 2-year-old boy killed after being struck by driver, police say
- Woman's leg amputated in Lake Pleasant water skiing incident, deputies say
- Brophy College Preparatory students caught in 'widespread' cheating scandal, principal says
(Click here for interactive map)
Advertisement