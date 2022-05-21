Expand / Collapse search

Avondale 2-year-old boy killed after being struck by driver, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:54PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A 2-year-old old boy was killed after he was hit by a car in Avondale on the night of Saturday, May 21.

The incident happened near Durango Street and 107th Avenue around 7 p.m., says Avondale Police Officer Jaret Redfearn.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel for treatment. The victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel," Redfearn said.

There are no outstanding suspects, police say, and there is no further information on this incident.

