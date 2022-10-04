Crocs giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes in honor of 20th anniversary

article

Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes each day through Oct. 7.

The company renamed the month "Croctober," and said it will give away "tens of thousands of pairs" in a giveaway open for entries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET daily on Crocs.com. Individuals need to become Crocs Club members to enter, the company said.

Winners will be selected randomly, and those who don’t win can enter again each day.

Two decades ago, Crocs hit the market and earned a unique place in culture as a "love ‘em or hate ’em" style of footwear.

The foam clogs have enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to Gen Zers, who rank Crocs as a favorite brand, according to a recent survey.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - A guest wears Crocs shoes outside Jacquemus, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 26, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Crocs are also often worn by health care workers, who can receive a special 15% discount when purchasing the lightweight, functional shoes. The company has donated nearly 1 million free pairs to healthcare workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the "Croctober" celebration, the brand said they will be more "surprise giveaways" and exclusive products throughout the month.

"Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand," Heidi Cooley, Crocs CMO, said in a statement.

Crocs said the momentum will continue leading up to "Croc Day" on Oct. 23, a fan-recognized holiday that began in 2017 as an ode to the shoe. This year, the company will release a limited-edition Croc Day Clog that’ll be available to Crocs Club members beginning Oct. 20 and open to everyone beginning Oct. 21.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.