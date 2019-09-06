Expand / Collapse search

Crowd goes wild for pint-sized football players playing on field before high school game

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 5 DC) - This is the kind of support we all need in life! 

Fans gathered to watch a high school football game in Orlando, Florida, were treated to some pre-game entertainment courtesy of two adorable kiddos on August 23.

Video shows the crowd at Freedom High School cheering the pint-sized football players on as they enjoyed a kickabout on the field before the team’s clash with Evans High School.

The wholesome video had racked up over one million views on Instagram.

These two kids might just have a future in football! 