Famous actor's daughter found dead; intruder ransacks East Valley home l Morning News Brief

From the death of the daughter of a famous actor to an East Valley couple offering a reward after their home was burglarized, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 2.

1. Rest in peace

What we know:

The daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones was found dead in a San Francisco hotel New Year's Day, according to a report from TMZ.

The backstory:

According to People Magazine, Victoria Jones began acting at a young age, appearing first in Men in Black II in 2002 and in a 2005 film, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which was directed by her father. She also appeared in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.

2. Reward offered after New Year's Eve break-in

What we know:

A Queen Creek couple is offering a $10,000 reward after security footage captured an intruder smashing a glass door and ransacking their home during a New Year’s Eve burglary.

What they're saying:

"Just the most intimate places of your home, to have someone just completely violate that — there’s literally nothing like that," Sarah Herman said.

3. Man fatally shot by police

What we know:

Chandler Police shot and killed a man near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard after he reportedly called authorities and threatened to harm his young daughter who was in the vehicle with him.

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department has been called in to conduct an independent investigation.

4. Deadly West Valley semi-truck crash

What we know:

Surprise Police say one person died in the crash, which happened at Dysart Road and Grand Avenue. Multiple people were also taken to a hospital and a dog was killed.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. It's unclear what caused the crash.

5. Phoenix adds more parking meters

Local perspective:

The City of Phoenix has installed new parking meters between East Fillmore and McKinley streets and North 4th and 6th streets, converting previously free spaces into paid zones to manage rising demand.

Dig deeper:

Street Transportation Department officials said the meters are intended to keep traffic moving and ensure spaces remain available for local businesses, though the move has drawn mixed reactions from residents concerned about the loss of free parking.

