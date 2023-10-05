Culdesac: Walkable Tempe community with no cars

No cars allowed! A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Oct. 5 for a new community in Tempe that promotes walking and biking.

Culdesac is a walkable neighborhood near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive where people can walk to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. It's the first car-free community built from scratch in the United States.

Residents also get free rides from Valley Metro and 15% off of Lyft rides.

Officials say the goal of Culdesac is to take away the parking spaces that make Arizona temperatures hotter and transform them into a park area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Culdesac is a walkable neighborhood near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive where people can walk to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. It's the first car-free community built from scratch in the United States. (Culdesac)

"You get to know your neighbors, you get to be outside, and you actually get to enjoy living rather than sitting in traffic," said Erin Boyd.

Studio and three-bedroom apartments at Culdesac are still available, and the first 200 residents will be gifted a free electric bike.

Culdesac Tempe

https://culdesac.com/

Location of Culdesac: