Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voices of Lee Merritt, Audrianna Williams, and Callie Evans

Culture Conversations is an engaging and informative FOX 11 digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future.

In this episode, Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown speaks to Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt, along with high school teachers Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans who went viral for their back-to-school video.

S. Lee Merritt, Esq.: Merritt is a Civil Rights Attorney and Activist dedicated to fighting for the victims of police brutality. He currently represents the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Merritt became a household name after fighting for justice in several high-profile cases including, Jordan Edwards, Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean.

The South Central Los Angeles native graduated Cum Laude from Morehouse College, before attending Temple University’s James Beasley School of Law. He then began his career at The Cochran Firm, later forming The Merritt Law Firm in 2012.

Merritt discusses the recent unrest in Wisconsin, ending racial violence and increasing police accountability.

Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans: Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans are high school teachers from Albany, Georgia who took the internet by storm with their back-to-school remix of the popular song "What’s Poppin" by Jack Harlow.



Both teachers created and starred in their own video filmed in the halls of Monroe High with the schools's cheerleaders as backup dancers. Their video went viral and grabbed the attention of the song’s originator, Jack Harlow, who thanked the duo for "making his song better."

Williams and Evans both express that the purpose of the video was to not only uplift their students but also their community. Albany, an early COVID-19 hotspot personally affected their students, from the passing of loved ones to them contracting the virus themselves.



The two are no strangers to creating amazing content with their students. Williams and Evans have used musical video challenges to encourage and express school spirit amongst students and staff from as far back as 2016.

The teachers opened up about the challenges of virtual learning and how they’re handling their newfound popularity.

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To contact us about this program, email us at cultureconversations@foxtv.com. Follow the conversation on social media #cultureconversations.