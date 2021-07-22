Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles hangout spot has bouncer checking for proof of vaccine at door

By Ed Laskos
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cypress Park bar-record store requiring proof of vaccination at the door

FOX 11 caught up with a local business hopping on the trend of requiring vaccine passports.

LOS ANGELES - With masks now required at all indoor establishments across Los Angeles County, some businesses are taking COVID-19 safety measures to another level by requiring proof of vaccination at the door.

In Cypress Park, a bar-and-record store has a bouncer checking for ID and proof of vaccination in front of the business.

"For the protection of our staff and our community, that's the decision we decided to make," explained Permanent Records Roadhouse owner Lance Barresi. "Unless somebody does something soon, this thing is just going to continue on."

Customers like Vance, who downloaded a QR code from the state, can show the bouncer he is fully vaccinated via his cell phone.

"It's a good idea," Vance told FOX 11.

Similar to the "No shirt, no shoes (and no mask), no service" rule enforced at businesses across the area, those without their proof of vaccinations were turned away from the Cypress Park hangout spot.

This comes as Los Angeles County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant continues to spread across California. On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health reported 2,767 new cases of the virus, which was the highest number since February.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in LA County, highest numbers seen since February

Barresi said some customers went out of their way to hang out at his business to show solidarity with the new rule.

As of Thursday, California does not require those traveling in and out of the state to have a vaccine passport with them.