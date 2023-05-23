AG Paxton calls for Texas Speaker Dade Phelan to resign, accuses him of being drunk on House floor

Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign, saying the Republican from Beaumont was "in an obviously intoxicated state" while presiding over the House.

Video from the House floor at the end of a 14-hour session on Friday night showed Phelan appearing to slur his words on the House floor while debating an amendment to a Senate Bill.

The video quickly went viral online over the weekend.

Paxton, who is also a Republican, issued a statement on Tuesday about the incident:

"After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session. Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public," the statement said in part.

"While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust and incapable of leading the Texas House," he continued.

FOX 4 obtained a letter from Paxton to the General Investigations Committee Chairman Andrew Murr calling for an investigation into Speaker Phelan for "violation of House rules, state law and for conduct unbecoming his position."

Paxton did not present any evidence to support his claims.

"The House should thoroughly investigate all appearances of impropriety and apply the rules fairly and evenly. We will withhold further comment until the factual record is more fully developed," said GOP chairman Matt Rinaldi in a statement to FOX 4.

There has been recent bad blood between Phelan and Paxton, with the House Speaker arguing against using funds from the House budget to pay for $3.3 million settlement in a lawsuit against Paxton by former employees.

An investigation into the events tied to the firing of the whistleblowers and Paxton's conduct is expected to be the subject of a hearing in the House tomorrow.

"The motives for and timing behind Paxton’s statement today couldn’t be more evident," said Cait Wittman, Communications Director for Phelan in a statement. "Mr. Paxton’s statement today amounts to little more than a last ditch effort to save face."

There have been reports of a rift between the Speaker and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott because he has not been in lock-step with them on some of their legislative agenda items this session.

FOX 4 showed the video to SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

"I'd need to see a lot more about this before i drew the conclusion that Attorney General Paxton drew. I've watched a lot of video of the Texas House, very poor quality, often times it's very garbled. So that video made Phelan look bad, but I would need to know a lot more because he has been a steady guy in the last two sessions as Speaker and most of this session, so the idea that he showed up dead drunk and slurring his words simply is implausible to me," he said.

Phelan is currently serving his fourth team as a State Representative for Texas's District 21.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.