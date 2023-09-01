Dairy Queen selling Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks to celebrate fall

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Yuma County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:28 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:24 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:04 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:06 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Dairy Queen selling Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks to celebrate fall

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
c35cee13- article

Dairy Queen has added new Blizzard treats to its fall menu. (Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen)

Summer may be ending, but Dairy Queen is offering you another way to cool down. 

To celebrate the creation of the Blizzard Treat in 1985 and its new fall Blizzard menu, the Minnesota-based company is selling their frozen treats for 85 cents from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24 for a limited time only at participating stores, a DQ spokesperson told FOX Television Stations. 

RELATED: Dairy Queen discontinues fan-favorite menu option, says it could return in the future

But to get your hands on this delicious dessert, customers have to order through the DQ app

The new fall lineup of Blizzards features these seven treats:

  • Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.
  • Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.
  • Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
  • OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.
  • REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.
  • Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
  • New! Royal REESE’S Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.

This isn’t the first time Dairy Queen has offered a sweet deal. In March, the ice cream giant launched a similar promotion to celebrate their summer menu, which included the S’mores Blizzard Treat and Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 