Dashboard cooking, 'palm to pay,' a wild adventure for bobcats: This week's offbeat news

From cooking a meal on a vehicle's dashboard in Arizona's extreme heat to an extremely overdue book returned 119 years later to a library, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. Dinner's ready! Mesa man cooks meals on his dashboard on hot days – You probably heard the old saying, "It's so hot you can fry an egg on the sidewalk." Well, a Mesa man can do better than that. FOX 10's Brian Webb has the story.

2. Fake teeth, CPAP machines and more: A look inside Phoenix Sky Harbor's lost and found - "People call and say, ‘I have my teeth in a plastic bag, have you seen them?'" said the lost and found manager at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. PHX is a busy place, and millions of people pass through the airport yearly. Unfortunately, some people leave their belongings behind. FOX 10's Danielle Miller takes a look at the airport's lost and found office.

Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room captured on video (Credit: Micah J Porter via Storyful)

3. Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room captured on video - A northern Virginia family is surprised by the response on social media after a video showing their ceiling collapse went viral on TikTok.

Rolls of Duck brand duct tape sit stacked in the warehouse at the Shur Teach Brands production facility in Avon, Ohio Photographer: Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images

4. Florida teen's incredible duct tape prom dress could win her major college scholarship: Check it out - A Florida teenager made her own prom dress almost entirely out of duct tape -- and now her elaborate design could land her a huge college scholarship.

5. Bobcats discovered in attic, bathroom of Scottsdale home - A bobcat mom and her cub are free and reunited after a pretty wild adventure in Scottsdale, and it all started in a family's attic. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

6. Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology - Imagine not needing cash, a card, or your phone to pay. Only your hand. It's called palm recognition technology and that method of payment is already here at every Whole Foods in the Valley.

Autocado is a collaborative robot prototype that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create Chipotle's guacamole. (Chipotle)

7. Chipotle tests the 'autocado,' a robot to help make guacamole faster - The cobot, or collaborative robot made for human interaction, could ultimately reduce guacamole prep time by 50%. Here's how.

8. Salty Scuba Squad: Reuniting lost treasures, solving mysteries - On hot days, the Salt River is the place to be. But with more foot traffic, unfortunately comes a lot more trash and misplaced items.

The Great Kentucky Hoard: 700 gold, and some silver, coins unearthed on a Kentucky farmer's property. (NGC)

9. Hundreds of rare Civil War-era coins unearthed by farmer - A Kentucky man struck gold after he unearthed hundreds of rare Civil War-era gold and silver coins on his property – and the treasure is potentially worth millions of dollars.

10. Extremely overdue book returned 119 years later to Massachusetts library - The library said it's common to get overdue books back 10 or 15 years later - but never 119. The topic of this book was still pretty up and coming for 1904.