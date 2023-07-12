Salty Scuba Squad: Reuniting lost treasures, solving mysteries

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Salty Scuba Squad: Reuniting lost treasures, solving mysteries

By
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Ever get that sinking feeling that you may have lost something in the river? Well, that's where these guys come in.

"After coming out here for a little while, we realized that there was a lot of treasure and also quite a bit of trash," Connie Wickstrom said. "We decided we wanted to make an active difference in picking that up so we can keep the river looking the way it does now." 

Wickstrom, a.k.a the "Salty Scuba Chick," started patrolling the Salt River two years ago. Since then, she's gained a following. Now, she's expanding into a non-profit called the Salty Scuba Squad. It's a group of 45 volunteers who clean out the river.

"We did have a clean up earlier in the year, and we picked up a thousand pounds of trash underwater from just around the ridge area here at the river," she said.

And you never know what you'll find – from reuniting lost treasures to helping solve crimes and mysteries.

Reuniting lost treasures, solving mysteries at Salt River

On hot days, the Salt River is the place to be. But with more foot traffic, unfortunately comes a lot more trash and misplaced items. FOX 10s Stephanie Bennett reports.

"Some jewelry, a lot of phones, keys, wallets," she said. "We found weapons down here, and we were able to get that right back to the sheriff's office."

Recently, they've reunited lost phones – salvaging cherished photos – and now they're trying to return these wedding rings.

"Ten carats, shiny silver gold wedding band," John Michael said.

"A couple of them have inscriptions inside which you can’t see, so that’s the way we will be able to identify who they belong." 

"That is our favorite part of this whole thing is the look on someone’s face when they’re getting something back that they didn’t think that they would ever see again," Wickstrom said. "That was really cool and really rewarding."

Their best advice?

"If you don’t want to lose it, don’t bring it to the river, and if you are going to bring it, lock it down – carabiners, tie straps whatever you can do," Wickstrom said.

Salty Scuba Chick
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083317999067