DC bars offer Trump-themed drink specials to celebrate conviction

By Christopher Harris
Updated  May 30, 2024 6:13pm MST
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. bars are offering Trump-themed drink specials in celebration of the former president being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The Midlands Beer Garden in Northwest is pouring up 34 ounces of justice. 

All weekend long, the venue says it's offering $10 steins on select beers. 

Midland's Assistant General Manager Angel Bertillo told FOX 5 that customers, so far, have found it very funny, and they've been "very supportive."

"We decided to run a special for the Trump conviction. So, 34 charges. 34 ounces. We thought it was catchy and clever," Bertillo said. "We have 24 different taps, a bunch of different mixes, and cocktails but we pride ourselves on our beer. The turnout is great. It's early in the day, so it's only going to pick up."

"It's the law of the land. Everybody is equal. Nobody in a position of power should be able to get away with anything. It's nice to see people being held accountable," he added. 

The mixologists over at the Dirty Goose on U Street got creative. They're selling special drinks, such as the "Convict Cosmo," "Locked Up Lemondrop," "Dark & Stormy Daniels," and the "Felon Fizz." 

BUNKER, D.C.'s underground LGBTQ+ bar and club on 14 Street, has Lock Him Up Lemon Drop Shots for $5 from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., and patrons at the Green Zone can now purchase "F*ck Trump! Punch."

In 2023, some District bars took advantage of Trump's indictment and rolled out some drink specials. At a bar called Fight Club, they offered a "Dark N' Stormy Daniels," "Sad Boys Tea," and "Indict-Mint Julep" to customers. 

