Dead fetus found in west Phoenix neighborhood: PD

By and
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a body found in a west Phoenix neighborhood on March 14 is that of a fetus.

According to a Phoenix Police spokesperson, officers responded at around 11:30 a.m. to 75th Avenue and Indian School Road regarding a dead body.

"At this time there is not an [approximate] age of the fetus," read a portion of the statement. "The Office of the Medical Examiner responded to collect the remains in order to conduct an autopsy."

An investigation remains ongoing.

 

This incident marks the third time a body has been found in the Valley this week.

On Monday, the body of a 44-year-old woman was found on the roof of a downtown Phoenix apartment building. On Tuesday, a man's body was found near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Foul play is not suspected in either case.

Map of where the body was found